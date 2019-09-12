Panthers vs. Buccaneers odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from top model on 79-49 run

The Carolina Panthers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a key Week 2 matchup on Thursday Night Football. Each team looks to rebound from Week 1 losses, as the Panthers dropped a 30-27 home decision to the Rams and the Buccaneers fell 31-17 against the 49ers. Tampa Bay's game was more of a defensive battle that included three interception returns for touchdowns and neither team generating 300 yards of offense. Carolina's game was a shootout, led by a 200-yard, two-touchdown performance from running back Christian McCaffrey. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. from Bank of America Stadium. Carolina opened as a five-point favorite, but the latest Panthers vs. Buccaneers odds have pushed the home team to -6.5. The over-under is 48 after early action on the under pushed it down from 50. You'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say about the game before locking in any Buccaneers vs. Panthers picks.

The model knows Newton didn't have his best game in Week 1, completing 65 percent of his passes for 239 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. However, a date with the Buccaneers' defense could be just what the doctor ordered. Last year, the unit allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete a league-high 72.5 percent of attempts. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed 67 percent against the Bucs last Sunday. In last year's home game with the Buccaneers, Newton threw for 247 yards and two touchdowns, recording a QB rating of 133.3, his best mark all season.

Tampa Bay has failed to cover in five-straight Thursday Night Football games. The Buccaneers have not fared well on the road either, winning just one game each of the past two seasons.

Jameis Winston passed for only 194 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions in Week 1, but seven different players caught at least two receptions as he spread the ball around. Arians, who in five seasons in Arizona became the franchises' all-time winning coach, is known for his work with quarterbacks. Had two of Winston's picks not been returned for scores, the game's outcome may have been completely different, so look for a more-focused Winston against the Panthers.

Carolina has not fared well on Thursday Night Football, failing to cover in its last four appearances. The Panthers also haven't covered in their last four games against teams with a losing record. The road team has covered the spread in seven of the last 10 matchups between Carolina and Tampa Bay.

