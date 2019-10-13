Panthers vs. Buccaneers score: Carolina wins behind five interceptions of Jameis Winston

The Carolina Panthers never trailed while avenging their Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a 37-26 win over their NFC South rival Sunday in London. Carolina is now 4-2 and a half-game behind the Saints for the division lead, while the Bucs fall to 2-4 after losing consecutive games for the first time under head coach Bruce Arians.

Six turnovers -- including five picks and a forced fumble of Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston -- proved to be the key factor in Carolina's fourth consecutive win after a 0-2 start to the season. Conversely, the Panthers received another stellar performance from quarterback Kyle Allen, who threw two touchdown passes while improving to 4-0 as a starting quarterback.

Tampa Bay's defense, in a foreshadowing of things to come, recorded a turnover on the game's very first play, with James Bradberry picking off Winston's pass attempt to Mike Evans. The Panthers, who converted their first turnover into a 49-yard field goal by Joey Slye, took a 17-7 lead on the strength of two Christian McCaffrey touchdowns, the first one capping off a 99-yard drive.

The Panthers pulled away from the Bucs in the third quarter. After a 46-yard field goal by Slye, Luke Kuechly's pick of Winston deep in Tampa territory set up Curtis Samuel's eight-yard touchdown run that extended Carolina's lead.

Tampa Bay tried to make it a game at the start of the fourth, with Cameron Brate's 10-yard touchdown catch and Evans' two-point conversion catch making it a two-possession game. And despite allowing a field goal after a muffed punt, the Bucs trimmed their deficit to 11 with 4:47 left on Dare Ogunbowale three-yard score and Winston's two-point conversion run.

The Bucs' comeback bid ended with 2:23 left, however, when Winston's fourth-down pass was picked off by Ross Cockrell.

While he threw for 400 yards, Winston also threw a career-high five interceptions after entering the game with just five picks during Tampa's first five games of the season. His favorite target Sunday was Bucs receiver Chris Godwin, who led both teams with 151 yards on 10 receptions.

Bradberry led the Panthers with 10 tackles and two interceptions, while Gerald McCoy recorded 2.5 sacks against his former team.

