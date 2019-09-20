Panthers vs. Cardinals odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 3 predictions from advanced computer model

Two teams still looking for their first win of the season square off Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET when the Arizona Cardinals host the Carolina Panthers. Quarterback Cam Newton (foot) has officially been ruled out of Sunday's contest, which means Kyle Allen will get the start for Carolina. Allen threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start, a victory over the Saints in Week 17 of the 2018 season. Meanwhile, the Cardinals showed tremendous fight against the Ravens in Week 2, covering as 13-point underdogs but losing the game outright by a final score of 23-17. Arizona is favored by two-points in the latest Panthers vs. Cardinals odds, while the Over-Under is 44.5. Before you make any Panthers vs. Cardinals picks and NFL predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 3 of the 2019 NFL season on a strong 17-10 run. It's also on a 79-53 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Additionally, it nailed the Seahawks (+4) covering against the Steelers and the Patriots (-18) covering a massive spread against the Dolphins with room to spare in Week 2. The model ranked inside the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third straight year on straight-up NFL picks and beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Cardinals vs. Panthers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The model knows the Cardinals were close to earning their first victory of the season, but not close enough last week as they fell 23-17 to Baltimore. A silver lining for the Cardinals was the play of rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, who finished with 349 passing yards. And while their running game was anemic against Baltimore, both Christian Kirk and Larry Fitzgerald recorded over 100 yards receiving against a dynamic Ravens secondary.

Meanwhile, the Panthers are coming off a disappointing loss at home against the Buccaneers as a 6.5-point favorite. Carolina's offense managed just 14 points against Tampa Bay, and running back Christian McCaffrey was held to just 53 total yards. Now, the Panthers will turn to Allen at quarterback in hopes of securing their first victory of the season. The second-year signal caller has 266 passing yards and two touchdowns in his NFL career.

Defensively, the Cardinals have yet to allow a single rushing touchdown this season. On the other sideline, the Panthers enter Sunday's matchup allowing the second fewest passing yards per game (186).

So who wins Cardinals vs. Panthers? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NFL picks.