NFC West meets NFC South as the Arizona Cardinals host the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 NFL action. The Cardinals head into their home opener in the win column after kicking off their 2025 campaign with a 20-13 win against the New Orleans Saints. The Panthers, on the other hand, are in search of their first win of the season after falling 23-10 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in their season premier.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium is set for 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Arizona is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Panthers vs. Cardinals odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 44.5. The Cardinals are -299 money line favorites (risk $299 to win $100), while the Panthers are +240 underdogs. Before making any Cardinals vs. Panthers picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine Projection Model. Be sure to watch this game on CBS and Paramount+, where new users can get a free one-week trial. Sign up here.

Click here to bet Panthers vs. Cardinals at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Where to watch Panthers vs. Cardinals on Sunday

When: Sunday, Sept. 14

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Cardinals vs. Panthers betting preview

Odds: Cardinals -6.5, over/under 44.5

The Cardinals' win against the Saints was still their first season-opening victory since 2021, although it was an ugly one. Kyler Murray threw two touchdowns passes and no interceptions despite getting sacked five times, thanks to Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride helping to get the ball down field. James Conner and Trey Benson got the ground game going while Arizona's own defense looks to still be ironing out some kinks. The Cardinals still got the win, but head coach Jonathan Gannon would no doubt like to see a cleaner effort in Week 2.



Carolina had its own ugly game in Week 1 against the Jaguars. A Jacksonville rush defense that allowed 132.6 yards per game last season held Chuba Hubbard to 57 yards, while Bryce Young completed just 18 of 35 pass attempts with one touchdown and two interceptions. One glimmer of hope heading into Week 2 is that the Panthers defeated the Cardinals last season, 36-30, in overtime in Week 16.

Click here to bet Panthers vs. Cardinals at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins:

Model's Panthers vs. Cardinals predictions, picks

Murray likes to air out the ball, but Arizona's run game will be its best weapon at covering as the home favorite on Sunday. The Panthers rush defense allowed 200 yards on the ground in Week 1, and the combo of Conner and Benson will give Carolina a run for its money. Plus, the Cardinals finished 2024 11-6 against the spread and have already covered in their first game in 2025, while the Panthers went 8-9 ATS and failed to cover in Week 1. The SportsLine model projects Arizona will cover the spread in 58% of simulations.

Want more Week 2 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 2 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.