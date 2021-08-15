The NFL is off and running in 2021 with a jam-packed slate of preseason games. On Sunday, the Carolina Panthers will visit the Indianapolis Colts in the first preseason game for both teams. Indianapolis and Carolina are working through uncertain quarterback situations, with the Panthers welcoming Sam Darnold and the Colts potentially opening the season without starter Carson Wentz. The Colts went 11-5 a season ago, while Carolina was 5-11.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The latest Panthers vs. Colts odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Indianapolis as a three-point home favorite. The over-under for total points is 33.5, down one from the opener.

Panthers vs. Colts spread: Colts -3

Panthers vs. Colts over-under: 33.5 points

Panthers vs. Colts money line: Colts -140, Panthers +120

CAR: Panthers were 9-7 against the spread last season

IND: Colts were 9-8 against the spread in 2020



Why the Panthers can cover

The Panthers have a few potential advantages. One of them comes with quarterback, both due to the injury issues for Indianapolis and because of Carolina's overall depth. Walker is a very capable backup, and Will Grier has some upside in a preseason setting as well.

Indianapolis also has major injury questions to its offensive line, and considering that is one of the great strengths of its roster, things could swing toward Carolina. Reports are also strong about Carolina's upgrades on the defensive side, and the Panthers could create havoc against a unit that is not deploying all of its regulars in this setting.

Why the Colts can cover

One of the big keys to this game comes at quarterback. If the Colts were healthy, it could be viewed as a neutral matchup, or even an advantage for Indianapolis, but Carson Wentz is out and Indianapolis also has injuries to its offensive line. That sets up a scenario in which Carolina has the edge at quarterback and also has depth because of PJ Walker.

The Colts may also be incredibly careful given how many injuries they already have. Throw in the fact that the Panthers are likely trying to set a new tone after a middling season in 2020, and Carolina could be the value side.

How to make Panthers vs. Colts picks

