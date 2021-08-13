The Carolina Panthers open their 2021 NFL preseason schedule on Sunday afternoon. Carolina travels to Lucas Oil Stadium to face the Indianapolis Colts. Sunday's tilt is also the preseason opener for Indianapolis. Both teams will be focused heavily on the quarterback position as they kickstart new regimes.

Panthers vs. Colts spread: Colts -1.5

Panthers vs. Colts over-under: 34.5 points

Panthers vs. Colts money line: Colts -125, Panthers +105

CAR: The Panthers were 9-7 against the spread last season

IND: The Colts were 9-8 against the spread in 2020



Why the Panthers can cover

The Panthers have a few potential advantages. One of them comes with quarterback, both due to the injury issues for Indianapolis and because of Carolina's overall depth. Former XFL star P.J. Walker is a very capable backup and, with Sam Darnold in front of him, the Panthers are better suited right now.

Indianapolis also has major injury questions to their offensive line and, and considering that is one of the great strengths of their roster, things could swing toward Carolina. Reports are also strong about Carolina's upgrades on the defensive side, and they could create havoc against a Colts team that is not deploying all of its regulars in this setting.

Why the Colts can cover

Indianapolis was the far superior team last season, which provides some optimism. The Colts are dealing with injury questions, particularly on offense, but they do have quality depth. Beyond that, the Colts are loaded defensively, and that is something that even Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has acknowledged in advance of scrimmages between the two teams this week.

Indianapolis can potentially exploit the uncertainty of Carolina's offensive line, and that can collapse an offense in a hurry. The Colts also have very strong skill position players and, even if Jonathan Taylor and company don't play much in the opener, they can leave a positive mark.

How to make Panthers vs. Colts picks

