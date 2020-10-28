Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Carolina

Current Records: Atlanta 1-6; Carolina 3-4

What to Know

The Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons are set to square off in an NFC South matchup at 8:20 p.m. ET Oct. 29 at Bank of America Stadium. These two teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

It was close but no cigar for Carolina as they fell 27-24 to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Despite the defeat, the Panthers got a solid performance out of WR D.J. Moore, who caught four passes for two TDs and 93 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Moore's 74-yard TD reception up the middle in the second quarter.

Speaking of close games: Atlanta lost 23-22 to the Detroit Lions. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Falcons had been the slight favorite coming in. The losing side was boosted by RB Todd Gurley, who punched in two rushing touchdowns. Gurley's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Minnesota Vikings last week.

The losses put the Panthers at 3-4 and Atlanta at 1-6. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Carolina is fifth worst in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, with ten on the season. Atlanta has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the most passing touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 19 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Atlanta have won eight out of their last 11 games against Carolina.