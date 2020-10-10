Get ready for an NFC South battle as the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons will face off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta is 0-4 overall and 0-2 at home, while Carolina is 2-2 overall and 1-1 on the road. Atlanta is favored by one point in the latest Falcons vs. Panthers odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 53.5. Before entering any Panthers vs. Falcons picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Falcons vs. Panthers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Panthers vs. Falcons:

Falcons vs. Panthers spread: Falcons -1

Falcons vs. Panthers over-under: 53.5 points

Falcons vs. Panthers money line: Atlanta -120, Carolina +100

What you need to know about the Falcons

The Falcons lost to the the Green Bay Packers this past Monday, 30-16. They have started 0-4 for the first time since 1999. Julio Jones caught four passes for 32 yards before re-aggravating a lingering hamstring injury. His status is uncertain for Week 5. Calvin Ridley did not catch a pass as he played through injuries. He is expected to play in Week 5 despite dealing with knee and thigh issues this week.

Matt Ryan did not throw a TD pass vs. Green Bay and has one TD pass in his past two games. Ryan threw for 313 yards and two TDs vs. 0 INTs for a 109.1 rating in the last meeting with the Panthers. Todd Gurley had two rushing TDs last week. He leads the NFL with 20 games of two-plus TDs since 2015. Dan Quinn has an 8-2 record vs. Carolina.

What you need to know about the Panthers

Meanwhile, the Panthers scored a 31-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals this past Sunday. Teddy Bridgewater passed for two TDs and 276 yards on 37 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 32 yards. The Falcons have allowed the most touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 18 on the season. Robby Anderson had eight catches for 99 yards last week.

Mike Davis had five receptions and 111 scrimmage yards plus a rushing TD last week. He is one of three running backs with 20-plus catches this season. D.J. Moore had 81 receiving yards in the last meeting with Atlanta. Shaq Thompson had 10 tackles and a tackle for a loss in the most recent matchup with the Falcons.

