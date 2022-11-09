The Carolina Panthers will try to turn their season around when they host the Atlanta Falcons in the Week 10 Thursday Night Football game at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers (2-7), who have the worst record in the NFC, already have fired head coach Matt Rhule after a 1-4 start and traded away their best player, Christian McCaffrey. On Monday, interim coach Steve Wilks fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni. On Thursday Night Football, Carolina faces the Falcons (4-5), who are tied for the lead in the NFC South standings.

Kickoff is 8:15 p.m. ET. Atlanta is a three-point favorite in the latest Panthers vs. Falcoms odds from Caesars Sportsbook while the over/under for total points scored is 44. Before making any Falcons vs. Panthers picks, be sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Panthers vs. Falcons spread: Atlanta -3

Panthers vs. Falcons over/under: 44 points

Panthers vs. Falcons money line: Atlanta -160, Carolina +135

ATL: Falcons rank fourth in rushing yards per game (162.9)

CAR: DE Brian Burns ranks eighth in pressures (36)

Why the Falcons can cover

Atlanta has dominated the series against Carolina recently. The Falcons have won eight of the last 10 and 11 of the last 14 meetings against the Panthers. On Oct. 30, Atlanta pulled out a 37-34 overtime win against Carolina in a wild Week 8 game. The Falcons also have won four straight matchups in Charlotte.

In addition, Atlanta faces a Panthers team that is coming off its worst performance of the season. Last Sunday, Carolina lost 42-21 to the Bengals in a game that was not as close as the final score indicates. At halftime, the Panthers trailed 35-0, the largest halftime deficit in franchise history.

Why the Panthers can cover

Carolina has one of the league's most impactful pass rushers, Brian Burns. The No. 16 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Burns ranks 13th in the league in sacks (six) and eighth in pressures (36). Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported last Sunday that the Panthers turned down two first-round picks and a second-round pick from the Rams at the trade deadline in exchange for Burns.

In addition, Carolina faces an Atlanta pass defense that has struggled this season. The Falcons give up 300.0 passing yards per game, which is dead last in the league. They've also allowed 15 passing touchdowns; just five teams have given up more.

How to make Panthers vs. Falcons picks

