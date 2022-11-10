The Atlanta Falcons will try to stay atop the NFC South when they host the rival Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football. The Falcons (4-5) are tied for the lead in the division with the Buccaneers (4-5). Atlanta has lost three of its last five games and is coming off a 20-17 defeat to the Chargers. Meanwhile, the Panthers (2-7) have the second-worst record in the NFL, better than only the Texans (1-6-1). Carolina is on a two-game losing streak and last week was blown out by the Bengals, 42-21.

Panthers vs. Falcons spread: Atlanta -2.5

Panthers vs. Falcons over/under: 41.5 points

Panthers vs. Falcons money line: Atlanta -145, Carolina +122

ATL: Falcons rank fourth in rushing yards per game (162.9)

CAR: DE Brian Burns ranks eighth in pressures (36)

Why the Falcons can cover

Atlanta's ground game continues to roll. Tyler Allgeier (423 rushing yards), Cordarrelle Patterson (384) and Caleb Huntley (299) have given the Falcons a deep and balanced backfield. Behind those three backs, Atlanta averages 162.9 rushing yards per game, which ranks fourth in the league.

In addition, Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota had his best game of the season the last time these teams met. On Oct. 30, he set season-highs in completion percentage (71.4), passing yards (253) and passing touchdowns (three) in the 37-34 win. His 20 completions tied a season-high. See which team to pick here.

Why the Panthers can cover

Carolina faces an Atlanta defense that has struggled recently. Over the last three games, the Falcons have allowed 450 yards per game, the worst in the NFL over that time. In addition, they have given up 29.7 points per game, and just two teams, the Bears (32.7) and Cardinals (33.0), have allowed more.

In addition, the Panthers should have confidence facing Atlanta based on the matchup on Oct. 30. In that game, Carolina outgained the Falcons, 478-406. The Panthers also won the turnover battle, 2-1, and had two potential game-winning kicks but missed them. See which team to pick here.

