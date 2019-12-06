Panthers vs. Falcons odds, spread: 2019 NFL picks, Week 14 predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for an NFC South battle as the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers will face off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta is 3-9 overall and 1-5 at home, while Carolina is 5-7 overall and 3-3 on the road. The Falcons won the first meeting this season, 29-3 on Nov. 17. The Panthers have lost four straight and fired head coach Ron Rivera this week. The Falcons have lost two consecutive games after winning two straight. Atlanta is favored by three points in the latest Falcons vs. Panthers odds, while the over-under is set at 47. Before entering any Panthers vs. Falcons picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 14 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 32-21 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 94-64 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season, The model has also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Falcons vs. Panthers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

It was a hard-fought contest, but the Falcons took a 26-18 loss against New Orleans last Thursday. Calvin Ridley caught eight passes for 91 yards,

Julio Jones returned to practice this week after missing last week's game with a shoulder injury. It was the first game Jones missed since 2016. He hasn't scored a TD since Week 3.

Meanwhile, Carolina came up short against Washington, falling 29-21. Carolina got a solid performance out of quarterback Kyle Allen, who passed for 278 yards and two TDs on 46 attempts. Allen is 5-5 as a starter, but has lost five of his last six starts. He threw four interceptions and was sacked five times in the first meeting with the Falcons.

Interim coach Perry Fewell begins his audition for the Panthers' head coaching position. Fewell was Carolina's secondary coach before being named interim coach, He was an interim coach in Buffalo in 2009.

The Falcons rank first in the league when it comes to passing yards per game, with 319.1 on average. The Panthers have displayed some offensive firepower of their own, as they come into the game boasting the second most rushing touchdowns in the league at 16. Christian McCaffrey has 12 of those rushing scores.

So who wins Panthers vs. Falcons? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Panthers vs. Falcons spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NFL picks.