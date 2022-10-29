Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) are set to host P.J. Walker and the Carolina Panthers in a Week 8 NFC South rivalry game at 1 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Falcons are coming off a disappointing 35-17 road loss to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, while the Panthers are hoping to build off their 21-3 upset win in Week 7 over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Walker, a former XFL star, will be making his second consecutive start for Carolina.

Atlanta is favored by 4 points in the latest Falcons vs. Panthers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 41 points.

The model enters Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 148-107 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

Falcons vs. Panthers spread: Falcons -4

Falcons vs. Panthers over/under: 41 points

What you need to know about the Falcons

The Falcons entered Week 7 riding high after notching a dominant 28-14 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6. Atlanta was quickly humbled by Burrow and the Bengals in Week 7, losing 35-17 on the road. The Bengals racked up 537 total yards of offense with Burrow completing 34 of 42 passes for 481 yards and 3 touchdowns. Atlanta struggled on the offensive side of the ball against Cincinnati as well, compiling only 214 total yards of offense.

The Falcons continue to lean heavily on their rushing attack, which is averaging 156.9 yards per game -- the fourth best mark in the NFL. Tyler Allgeier (285 yards, 1 touchdown) and Caleb Huntley (174 yards, 1 touchdown) have filled in admirably for Cordarrelle Patterson, who remains on injured reserve. Quarterback Marcus Mariota has contributed 237 yards and three touchdowns on the ground as well.

What you need to know about the Panthers

The Panthers shocked the NFL in Week 7, upsetting Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21-3. The Carolina defense held the typically potent Tampa Bay offense to only 322 total yards and had Brady looking uncomfortable for the entire game. The Panthers also held the Buccaneers to just 49 rushing yards on 16 carries -- good for an average of 2.9 yards per carry.

Carolina unleashed a balanced offensive attack against the Bucs, rushing for 173 yards and passing for 170 yards. Walker, who was filling in for Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, completed 16 of 22 passes for 170 yards and 2 touchdowns, with wide receiver D.J. Moore hauling in seven passes for 69 yards and a touchdown. Running backs D'Onta Foreman (15 carries, 118 yards) and Chuba Hubbard (9 carries, 63 yards, 1 TD) helped ease the pain of Christian McCaffrey being traded to the San Francisco 49ers earlier in the week. If the Panthers continue to play strong defense and keep opposing defenses off balance, they will likely upset several more teams before the 2022 season comes to a close.

