P.J. Walker and the Carolina Panthers (2-5) hit the road to take on Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) in a NFC South matchup on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Panthers followed up what many felt was a waving of the white flag when they traded away Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson by knocking off Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21-3 in Week 7. The Falcons are looking to bounce back from a 35-17 road loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Atlanta is 6-1 against the spread, while Carolina is 2-5 ATS in 2022.

Falcons vs. Panthers spread: Falcons -4

Falcons vs. Panthers over/under: 41 points

What you need to know about the Falcons

The Falcons entered Week 7 riding high after notching a dominant 28-14 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6. Atlanta was quickly humbled by Burrow and the Bengals in Week 7, losing 35-17 on the road. The Bengals racked up 537 total yards of offense with Burrow completing 34 of 42 passes for 481 yards and 3 touchdowns. Atlanta struggled on the offensive side of the ball against Cincinnati as well, compiling only 214 total yards of offense.

The Falcons continue to lean heavily on their rushing attack, which is averaging 156.9 yards per game -- the fourth best mark in the NFL. Tyler Allgeier (285 yards, 1 touchdown) and Caleb Huntley (174 yards, 1 touchdown) have filled in admirably for Cordarrelle Patterson, who remains on injured reserve. Quarterback Marcus Mariota has contributed 237 yards and three touchdowns on the ground as well.

What you need to know about the Panthers

Carolina didn't have too much trouble with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home this past Sunday as they won 21-3. Among those leading the charge for Carolina was RB D'Onta Foreman, who picked up 118 yards on the ground on 15 carries. This was the first time Foreman, a former Texas standout, has racked up 100+ rushing yards this year. Foreman will likely get a heavy workload for Carolina in Week 8 as well with fellow running back Chubba Hubbard (ankle) being ruled out.

Walker will be making his second consecutive start for Carolina in place of Baker Mayfield. Mayfield has been cleared to return to action, but the Panthers are sticking with the hot hand in Walker. Against the Buccaneers in Week 7, Walker was efficient, completing 16 of 22 passes for 170 yards and 2 touchdowns.

