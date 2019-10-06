Panthers vs. Jaguars: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Panthers vs. Jaguars football game
Who's Playing
Carolina (home) vs. Jacksonville (away)
Current Records: Carolina 2-2-0; Jacksonville 1-2-0
What to Know
Jacksonville will square off against Carolina at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.
Jacksonville decided to play defense against itself last week, but the squad still came out ahead despite 89 yards in penalties. They had just enough and edged out Denver 26-24. RB Leonard Fournette had a stellar game for the Jaguars as he picked up 225 yards on the ground on 29 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Fournette has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Carolina beat Houston 16-10. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Panthers.
The Jaguars are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped the Jaguars to 1-2 and the Panthers to 2-2. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Jacksonville comes into the game boasting the fourth fewest interceptions in the league at 1. As for Carolina, they rank fourth in the league when it comes to interceptions, with only 1 on the season. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $57.49
Odds
The Panthers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Jaguars.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 40
Series History
Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 13, 2015 - Carolina 20 vs. Jacksonville 9
