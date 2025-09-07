Play resumed at 3:10 p.m. ET in the Week 1 game between the Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars after a weather delay put the second quarter on pause for more than an hour. Lightning in the area around EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, prompted the NFL to put the contest on halt with the Jaguars on top of the Panthers, 10-3, with 8:32 left in the first half. Jacksonville retained possession of the football when action got back underway.

At 2:54 p.m. ET, about one hour after the delay began, the stadium PA announcer informed fans that the inclement weather had passed and that they were allowed to return to their seats. The teams emerged from their locker rooms for a brief warmup period.

Colts' Daniel Jones quiets critics with best start of NFL career in first game with Indianapolis Jordan Dajani

Jacksonville opened the scoring early in the first quarter with a 35-yard Cam Little field goal, and Carolina responded in the final minute of the period with a 48-yarder from Ryan Fitzgerald. The Jaguars jumped back in front just ahead of the weather delay when Trevor Lawrence threw his first touchdown of the season: a 6-yard strike to Hunter Long.

It has been a rough start to Bryce Young's third season atop the Carolina offense. He entered the year with momentum from last season and could still take a step forward after a rocky start to his career, but Young was just 3 for 6 for 16 yards with an interception when the game entered its delay.

All eyes are on rookie first-round pick Travis Hunter in his NFL debut, and he was involved early in the Jaguars' offense. He led all receivers with four catches before the delay.