Who's Playing

Detroit @ Carolina

Current Records: Detroit 4-5; Carolina 3-7

What to Know

The Carolina Panthers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. ET Nov. 22 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers are limping into the matchup on a five-game losing streak.

Carolina found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 46-23 punch to the gut against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. Despite the defeat, Carolina had strong showings from QB Teddy Bridgewater, who passed for two TDs and 136 yards on 24 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown, and WR D.J. Moore, who caught four passes for one TD and 96 yards. Bridgewater ended up with a passer rating of 141.80.

Meanwhile, Detroit sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 30-27 victory over the Washington Football Team last week. QB Matthew Stafford and RB D'Andre Swift were among the main playmakers for Detroit as the former passed for three TDs and 276 yards on 33 attempts and the latter snatched one receiving TD. Near the top of the highlight reel was Stafford's 55-yard TD bomb to WR Marvin Hall in the first quarter.

Special teams collected 12 points for Detroit. K Matt Prater booted in three field goals, the longest a 59-yarder in the fourth quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the game.

The Panthers are expected to lose this next one by 3. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Carolina is now 3-7 while the Lions sit at 4-5. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Carolina is stumbling into the contest with the fifth most rushing touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 14 on the season. Detroit has experienced some struggles of their own as they are worst in the NFL in touchdowns allowed, with 33 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $62.00

Odds

The Lions are a 3-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out as a pick 'em.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Carolina and Detroit both have one win in their last two games.

Nov 18, 2018 - Detroit 20 vs. Carolina 19

Oct 08, 2017 - Carolina 27 vs. Detroit 24

