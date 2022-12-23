The Detroit Lions will try to extend their three-game winning streak when they face the Carolina Panthers on Saturday afternoon. Detroit has jumped into Wild-Card contention after winning six of its last seven games. Carolina had its two-game winning streak snapped in a 24-16 loss to Pittsburgh last week, but the Panthers are only one game back of Tampa Bay in the NFC South standings.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Detroit is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Panthers vs. Lions odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 43.5.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Panthers vs. Lions:

Panthers vs. Lions spread: Panthers +2.5

Panthers vs. Lions over/under: 43.5 points

Panthers vs. Lions money line: Carolina +115, Detroit -135

Why the Panthers can cover

Carolina might be coming off a loss to Pittsburgh, but it has been an underrated team during the second half of the season. The Panthers had won three of their previous four games, despite being underdogs in all three wins. They still have a realistic shot to make the playoffs as well, trailing Tampa Bay by just one game in the standings after having picked up a win against the Buccaneers earlier in the season.

The Panthers are ranked inside the top 15 in the NFL in rushing yards per game, with D'Onta Foreman going over 100 yards in four of his last eight games. They are facing a Detroit defense that is second worst in the NFL, allowing 398.5 yards per game. Carolina has covered the spread in four of its last five games and has won seven of the last nine meetings between these teams.

Why the Lions can cover

Detroit is on the cusp of making the playoffs after getting off to a terrible start this season. The Lions have won six of their last seven games to insert themselves into the Wild-Card discussion, sitting just a half-game behind Washington in the standings. They have a high-flying offense that is going to be difficult for Carolina to match, as they rank fifth in the league in scoring and seventh in yards per game.

Running back Jamaal Williams leads the rushing attack with 839 yards and 14 touchdowns, while quarterback Jared Goff has thrown for 3,604 yards and 23 touchdowns. The Lions have been the most undervalued team in the NFL over the last two months, covering the spread in seven consecutive games. Carolina has had trouble covering the spread at home, cashing tickets in four of its last 14 home games.

