Who's Playing

Las Vegas @ Carolina

Last Season Records: Carolina 5-11; Las Vegas 7-9

What to Know

The Carolina Panthers and the Las Vegas Raiders are opening their 2020 seasons against one another at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for Carolina (5-11), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Las Vegas struggled last year, too, ending up 7-9.

The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Raiders are a 3-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Las Vegas won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.