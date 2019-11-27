Panthers vs. Redskins live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Panthers vs. Redskins football game
Who's Playing
Carolina (home) vs. Washington (away)
Current Records: Carolina 5-6; Washington 2-9
What to Know
The Washington Redskins have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. Washington isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
Things were close when the Redskins and the Detroit Lions clashed last week, but the Redskins ultimately edged out the opposition 19-16.
The Redskins' defense was a presence, and it collected three interceptions and one fumble. CB Fabian Moreau snatched up two of those interceptions, one with 11:22 remaining in the second quarter, the other with 0:08 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, Carolina was close but no cigar as they fell 34-31 to the New Orleans Saints. A silver lining for Carolina was the play of WR D.J. Moore, who caught six passes for 126 yards and two TDs. One of the highlights of the matchup was Moore's 49-yard TD scramble off a short pass from QB Kyle Allen down the left side of the field in the first quarter.
Washington's victory lifted them to 2-9 while Carolina's loss dropped them down to 5-6. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Carolina is stumbling into the contest with the most rushing touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 19 on the season. But Washington is worst in the NFL in rushing touchdowns, with only two on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Panthers are a big 10-point favorite against the Redskins.
Over/Under: 40
Series History
Carolina have won two out of their last three games against Washington.
- Oct 14, 2018 - Washington 23 vs. Carolina 17
- Dec 19, 2016 - Carolina 26 vs. Washington 15
- Nov 22, 2015 - Carolina 44 vs. Washington 16
