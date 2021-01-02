Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Carolina
Current Records: New Orleans 11-4; Carolina 5-10
What to Know
The Carolina Panthers are 2-8 against the New Orleans Saints since October of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Carolina and New Orleans will face off in an NFC South battle at 4:25 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Panthers beat the Washington Football Team 20-13 this past Sunday. The Carolina offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the game anyway. Among those leading the charge for Carolina was WR Curtis Samuel, who caught five passes for 106 yards. Samuel had some trouble finding his footing against the Green Bay Packers two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.
Carolina's defense was the real showstopper, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of FS Tre Boston and MLB Tahir Whitehead.
Meanwhile, New Orleans turned the game against the Minnesota Vikings into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 583 yards to 364. The stars were brightly shining for the Saints in a 52-33 victory over Minnesota last Friday. RB Alvin Kamara had a dynamite game for New Orleans; he rushed for six TDs and 155 yards on 22 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Kamara has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Not surprisingly, Kamara's sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.
The wins brought New Orleans up to 11-4 and Carolina to 5-10. New Orleans has clinched a playoff berth as the current second seed in the NFC. The Panthers have been eliminated from playoff contention.
Carolina is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 7-3 against the spread when expected to lose.
A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Carolina is stumbling into the matchup with the fifth fewest passing touchdowns in the league, having accrued only 16 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Panthers, the Saints rank first in the NFL when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 29 on the season.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Saints are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
New Orleans have won eight out of their last 12 games against Carolina.
- Oct 25, 2020 - New Orleans 27 vs. Carolina 24
- Dec 29, 2019 - New Orleans 42 vs. Carolina 10
- Nov 24, 2019 - New Orleans 34 vs. Carolina 31
- Dec 30, 2018 - Carolina 33 vs. New Orleans 14
- Dec 17, 2018 - New Orleans 12 vs. Carolina 9
- Jan 07, 2018 - New Orleans 31 vs. Carolina 26
- Dec 03, 2017 - New Orleans 31 vs. Carolina 21
- Sep 24, 2017 - New Orleans 34 vs. Carolina 13
- Nov 17, 2016 - Carolina 23 vs. New Orleans 20
- Oct 16, 2016 - New Orleans 41 vs. Carolina 38
- Dec 06, 2015 - Carolina 41 vs. New Orleans 38
- Sep 27, 2015 - Carolina 27 vs. New Orleans 22