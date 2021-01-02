Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Carolina

Current Records: New Orleans 11-4; Carolina 5-10

What to Know

The Carolina Panthers are 2-8 against the New Orleans Saints since October of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Carolina and New Orleans will face off in an NFC South battle at 4:25 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Panthers beat the Washington Football Team 20-13 this past Sunday. The Carolina offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the game anyway. Among those leading the charge for Carolina was WR Curtis Samuel, who caught five passes for 106 yards. Samuel had some trouble finding his footing against the Green Bay Packers two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Carolina's defense was the real showstopper, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of FS Tre Boston and MLB Tahir Whitehead.

Meanwhile, New Orleans turned the game against the Minnesota Vikings into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 583 yards to 364. The stars were brightly shining for the Saints in a 52-33 victory over Minnesota last Friday. RB Alvin Kamara had a dynamite game for New Orleans; he rushed for six TDs and 155 yards on 22 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Kamara has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Not surprisingly, Kamara's sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

The wins brought New Orleans up to 11-4 and Carolina to 5-10. New Orleans has clinched a playoff berth as the current second seed in the NFC. The Panthers have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Carolina is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 7-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Carolina is stumbling into the matchup with the fifth fewest passing touchdowns in the league, having accrued only 16 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Panthers, the Saints rank first in the NFL when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 29 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Saints are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Orleans have won eight out of their last 12 games against Carolina.