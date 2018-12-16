Panthers vs. Saints odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 16-3 run

In the NFC South, one team is trying to lock down the top conference seed while another is fighting for its postseason life. The Carolina Panthers host the New Orleans Saints in a crucial divisional matchup on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET, with the NFL playoff picture hanging in the balance. While the 11-2 Saints have already secured the division, they're vying with the Rams for the No.1 seed. The Panthers, losers of five straight, can get back into the NFC Wild Card race with a strong win that would improve them to 7-7.

New Orleans is a 6-point road favorite and the Over-Under is at 49.5 in the latest Panthers vs. Saints odds.

The model has factored in that the Saints are averaging 125 rushing yards per game. Running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram have combined for over 1,300 yards on the ground and a whopping 16 touchdowns. Kamara has also racked up 70 receptions and four more receiving touchdowns. But the Saints' vertical game remains lethal with the likes of Michael Thomas' 1,218 receiving yards and eight scores, as well as Tre'Quan Smith, who notches nearly 17 yards per reception.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees is enjoying an MVP-caliber season and has thrown for 3,463 yards and 31 touchdowns -- third-best in the league -- against just four interceptions. He tops the NFL in completion percentage at 76.

But just because the Saints are rolling doesn't mean they'll cover the Monday Night Football spread.

In the midst of his second NFL season, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has established himself as one of the game's most versatile players. In addition to his 926 rushing yards -- averaging 5.2 per carry -- he has amassed 701 receiving yards, putting him fourth in the NFL in yards from scrimmage. His 86 receptions are among the league leaders for any position and he has found the end zone 13 times.

