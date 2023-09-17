An NFC South battle will feature the New Orleans Saints (1-0) facing the Carolina Panthers (0-1) on Monday Night Football to help conclude the Week 2 NFL schedule. The Saints narrowly secured a win in Week 1, topping the Tennessee Titans 16-15, while the Atlanta Falcons defeated the Panthers, 24-10. This will be the home debut for Carolina quarterback Bryce Young. The Saints will be without running back Alvin Kamara while he serves the second of a three-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. New Orleans is a three-point favorite in the Saints vs. Panthers odds according to SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 39.5. Before locking in any Panthers vs. Saints picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Panthers vs. Saints 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Saints vs. Panthers:

Panthers vs. Saints spread: Saints -3

Panthers vs. Saints over/under: 39.5 points

Panthers vs. Saints money line: Saints -160, Panthers +138

CAR: 9-9 against the spread since the start of the 2022 season

NO: 7-11 ATS since the start of the 2022 season

Why the Saints can cover

Quarterback Derek Carr joined New Orleans last offseason and is an accurate passer wo will push the ball downfield. In Week 1, the Saints racked up 351 total yards of offense and picked up 15 first downs. Carr was 23 of 33 for 305 yards and one passing touchdown.

New Orleans had three pass-catchers log at least 60 receiving yards in Week 1. Receiver Chris Olave is a polished route runner with outstanding hands. Olave led the team in receptions (eight) and receiving yards (112) for 14 yards per grab. Receiver Rashid Shaheed is another dynamic weapon who has impressive deep speed and can track the ball well downfield. The Weber State product reeled in five catches for 89 yards and one touchdown.

Why the Panthers can cover

Young is making his debut in front of the home crowd. The Alabama product was the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and displayed poise and command in his collegiate career. In the season-opener, Young throw for 146 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. The Panthers, however, have an effective ground attack that can help take pressure off Young.

Carolina piled up 154 rushing yards in Week 1, which ranks fourth in the NFL. Running back Miles Sanders has impressive lateral quickness and totaled 18 carries for 72 yards in the loss to the Falcons. Running back Chuba Hubbard provides Carolina with a change of pace with his breakaway speed. Last week, he had nine carries for 60 yards and ran for six first downs.

How to make Panthers vs. Saints picks

