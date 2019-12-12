Panthers vs. Seahawks live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Carolina (home) vs. Seattle (away)

Current Records: Carolina 5-8; Seattle 10-3

What to Know

The Carolina Panthers will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 6-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. They will square off against the Seattle Seahawks at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers are limping into the game on a five-game losing streak.

Carolina ended up a good deal behind the Atlanta Falcons when they played last week, losing 40-20. The Panthers were down 30-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, Seattle might have drawn first blood against the Los Angeles Rams, but it was the Los Angeles Rams who got the last laugh. Seattle lost to Los Angeles by a decisive 28-12 margin. Seattle's only touchdown came from DB Quandre Diggs.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Carolina enters the matchup with 17 rushing touchdowns, good for second best in the NFL. The Seahawks have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank second in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 26 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Seahawks are a solid 6-point favorite against the Panthers.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Carolina and Seattle both have two wins in their last four games.