The Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers are battling from Bank of America Stadium, in what has been a low-scoring, sloppy matchup. Both teams managed just one field goal apiece in the opening half, but there's plenty of football left to be played.

The Panthers can clinch the NFC South today with a win and a Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss, while the Seahawks are looking to close in on the NFC West and the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Seattle may be the better team on paper, but you can't overlook these Panthers. Carolina has pulled off upsets against the Packers and Rams over the last two months, while Bryce Young has thrown 10 touchdowns compared to two interceptions over the last five games. He's led six game-winning drives this season, which are tied for most in the NFL.

Will Seattle earn win No. 13? Or will Carolina score yet another upset victory? Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this matchup as it happens.

Where to watch Panthers vs. Seahawks