Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Panthers vs. Seahawks live updates: Can Carolina clinch NFC South or will Seattle hold on to NFC's top seed?

NFL playoff implications are on the line in Charlotte

By
1 min read

The Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers are battling from Bank of America Stadium, in what has been a low-scoring, sloppy matchup. Both teams managed just one field goal apiece in the opening half, but there's plenty of football left to be played.

The Panthers can clinch the NFC South today with a win and a Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss, while the Seahawks are looking to close in on the NFC West and the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Seattle may be the better team on paper, but you can't overlook these Panthers. Carolina has pulled off upsets against the Packers and Rams over the last two months, while Bryce Young has thrown 10 touchdowns compared to two interceptions over the last five games. He's led six game-winning drives this season, which are tied for most in the NFL. 

Will Seattle earn win No. 13? Or will Carolina score yet another upset victory? Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this matchup as it happens.

Where to watch Panthers vs. Seahawks

  • Date: Sunday, Dec. 28 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Location:  Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina 
  • TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Seahawks -7, O/U 42.5 (via DraftKings)
Updating Live
(15)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Panthers pick off Sam Darnold to begin third quarter

Sam Darnold has committed his second turnover of the game, as his one-on-one ball to JSN down the left sideline was a bit too long. Intercepted by Mike Jackson. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Rashid Shaheed ruled OUT with concussion

 
Pinned
Link copied

HALFTIME: Seahawks 3, Panthers 3

First downs: SEA 7 CAR 5
Third downs: SEA 3-8 CAR 0-6
Total yards: SEA 122 CAR 65
Penalties: SEA 2-30 CAR 1-5
Turnovers: SEA 1 CAR 0
TOP: SEA 16:08 CAR 13:52

Sam Darnold 8/14 56 yards
Bryce Young 7/14 16 yards

Kenneth Walker 9 carries 44 yards
Zach Charbonnet 5 carries 37 yards 
Rico Dowdle 7 carries 33 yards

Jaxon Smith-Njigba 5 receptions 32 yards
Jalen Coker 1 catch 8 yards

 
Pinned
Link copied

Wild sequence to end the first half

It appeared the Seahawks were about to break the tie, but Sam Darnold was ruled short on a fourth-and-1 sneak at the Panthers' 39-yard-line. It initially appeared he got it, but the officials ruled him short. We didn't get a long look at it. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Panthers tie the game at three apiece

Carolina picked up just nine yards on four plays, but Fitzgerald is good from 35 yards out. Tie game with just under four minutes remaining in the first half.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Panthers defense forces turnover

The Panthers needed this one. Nic Scourton got to Sam Darnold and knocked the ball loose before he started his throwing motion. That's a fumble, and Carolina takes over with favorable field position. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Panthers turn the ball over on downs

Carolina just put together its best drive of the day, picking up 36 yards on 11 plays. However, the Panthers turned the ball over on downs on fourth-and-4 from the Seahawks' 41-yards line. 

SEA 3
CAR 0
6:16 remaining in the second quarter

 
Pinned
Link copied

Rashid Shaheed being evaluated for a concussion

The Seahawks' prized trade-deadline addition went down on the Carolina sideline, but was eventually able to walk off on his own. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Nothing going right for Panthers offense

Carolina has had three possessions, and have punted on all three. Bryce Young is 3 of 5 for 2 yards, and has yet to complete a pass to one of his wide receivers or tight ends. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Seahawks open up the scoring with a 48-yard field goal

Seattle scored first, as Sam Darnold led a nine-play, 40-yard drive that was capped by a Jason Myers 48-yard field goal. The possession was kept alive with an impressive 25-yard run by Zach Charbonnet on a third-and-15! 

SEA 3
CAR 0
3:23 remaining in the first quarter

 
Pinned
Link copied

Panthers and Seahawks exchange punts to begin the game

Both Carolina and Seattle could not get the offenses going to begin the game. The Panthers punted after just four plays, while the Seahawks picked up nine yards on six plays before booting it away. An intentional grounding penalty set up a third-and-30 for Seattle! 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Ja'Tavion Sanders injured on first play from scrimmage

Panthers TE Ja'Tavion Sanders was rolled up on from behind on Rico Dowdle's 11-yard carry. He needed assistance getting off the field, and was not putting much weight on that ankle. Sanders was eventually carted to the locker room. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Tetairoa McMillan will play despite illness

Bryce Young's WR1 is going to play despite his illness. ESPN reports that McMillan arrived to the stadium not feeling great, but he's officially active. 

Jordan Dajani
December 28, 2025, 5:56 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 12:56 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Seahawks inactives

QB Jalen Milroe
S Coby Bryant
LB Jared Ivey
T Charles Cross
G Bryce Cabeldue
T/G Mason Richman
NT Brandon Pili

Jordan Dajani
December 28, 2025, 5:52 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 12:52 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Panthers inactives

WR Hunter Renfrow
S Demani Richardson
DT Jared Harrison-Hunte
TE James Mitchell
DT Tershawn Wharton

Jordan Dajani
December 28, 2025, 5:52 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 12:52 pm EST
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    Trevor Lawrence Is The Real Deal Start Of The Week

  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    NFL Today+ FanDuel Parlay Pick: NFL Week 17

  • Image thumbnail
    2:38

    Week 17 Highlights: Ravens at Packers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    Examining the Road Ahead for The Packers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:48

    Packers Run in to Deep Trouble Attempting to Tackle Derrick Henry

  • Image thumbnail
    1:49

    Derrick Henry Puts the Ravens on His Back to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    Impact Of NFC North Title For Bears In Year 1 Of Ben Johnson

  • Image thumbnail
    0:40

    Chargers Miss Out On AFC West After Losing To Texans

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Confidence Level In Steelers To Wrap Up AFC North

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Texans Sound Off After Clinching Playoff Berth

  • Image thumbnail
    2:47

    Week 17 On-Site Preview: Giants at Raiders

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    Belfor Player of the Game: Derek Barnett, Jayden Higgins

  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    Bryant McFadden: 'By Default I Have Concerns With The Chargers'

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    Justin Herbert's Efforts Alone Might Not Be Enough to Get Chargers Through the Playoffs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    Texans' Offense Finally Steps up to Compliment Defense, but Not in All 4 Quarters

  • Image thumbnail
    2:42

    Week 17 On-Site Preview: Seahawks at Panthers

  • Image thumbnail
    2:09

    Week 17 Highlights: Texans at Chargers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    BREAKING: DE Maxx Crosby to Undergo Season-Ending Knee Surgery

  • Image thumbnail
    0:53

    Ravens Put Playoff Berth On The Line With Snoop Huntley

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    Teams Eyeing Malik Willis In Free Agency

See All NFL Videos