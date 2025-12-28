Panthers pick off Sam Darnold to begin third quarter
Sam Darnold has committed his second turnover of the game, as his one-on-one ball to JSN down the left sideline was a bit too long. Intercepted by Mike Jackson.
The Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers are battling from Bank of America Stadium, in what has been a low-scoring, sloppy matchup. Both teams managed just one field goal apiece in the opening half, but there's plenty of football left to be played.
The Panthers can clinch the NFC South today with a win and a Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss, while the Seahawks are looking to close in on the NFC West and the No. 1 seed in the conference.
Seattle may be the better team on paper, but you can't overlook these Panthers. Carolina has pulled off upsets against the Packers and Rams over the last two months, while Bryce Young has thrown 10 touchdowns compared to two interceptions over the last five games. He's led six game-winning drives this season, which are tied for most in the NFL.
Will Seattle earn win No. 13? Or will Carolina score yet another upset victory? Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this matchup as it happens.
First downs: SEA 7 CAR 5
Third downs: SEA 3-8 CAR 0-6
Total yards: SEA 122 CAR 65
Penalties: SEA 2-30 CAR 1-5
Turnovers: SEA 1 CAR 0
TOP: SEA 16:08 CAR 13:52
Sam Darnold 8/14 56 yards
Bryce Young 7/14 16 yards
Kenneth Walker 9 carries 44 yards
Zach Charbonnet 5 carries 37 yards
Rico Dowdle 7 carries 33 yards
Jaxon Smith-Njigba 5 receptions 32 yards
Jalen Coker 1 catch 8 yards
It appeared the Seahawks were about to break the tie, but Sam Darnold was ruled short on a fourth-and-1 sneak at the Panthers' 39-yard-line. It initially appeared he got it, but the officials ruled him short. We didn't get a long look at it.
Carolina picked up just nine yards on four plays, but Fitzgerald is good from 35 yards out. Tie game with just under four minutes remaining in the first half.
The Panthers needed this one. Nic Scourton got to Sam Darnold and knocked the ball loose before he started his throwing motion. That's a fumble, and Carolina takes over with favorable field position.
Carolina just put together its best drive of the day, picking up 36 yards on 11 plays. However, the Panthers turned the ball over on downs on fourth-and-4 from the Seahawks' 41-yards line.
SEA 3
CAR 0
6:16 remaining in the second quarter
The Seahawks' prized trade-deadline addition went down on the Carolina sideline, but was eventually able to walk off on his own.
Carolina has had three possessions, and have punted on all three. Bryce Young is 3 of 5 for 2 yards, and has yet to complete a pass to one of his wide receivers or tight ends.
Seattle scored first, as Sam Darnold led a nine-play, 40-yard drive that was capped by a Jason Myers 48-yard field goal. The possession was kept alive with an impressive 25-yard run by Zach Charbonnet on a third-and-15!
SEA 3
CAR 0
3:23 remaining in the first quarter
Both Carolina and Seattle could not get the offenses going to begin the game. The Panthers punted after just four plays, while the Seahawks picked up nine yards on six plays before booting it away. An intentional grounding penalty set up a third-and-30 for Seattle!
Panthers TE Ja'Tavion Sanders was rolled up on from behind on Rico Dowdle's 11-yard carry. He needed assistance getting off the field, and was not putting much weight on that ankle. Sanders was eventually carted to the locker room.
Bryce Young's WR1 is going to play despite his illness. ESPN reports that McMillan arrived to the stadium not feeling great, but he's officially active.
QB Jalen Milroe
S Coby Bryant
LB Jared Ivey
T Charles Cross
G Bryce Cabeldue
T/G Mason Richman
NT Brandon Pili
WR Hunter Renfrow
S Demani Richardson
DT Jared Harrison-Hunte
TE James Mitchell
DT Tershawn Wharton