Two down-and-out teams desperate to turn their seasons around will face off in Week 15 when the Carolina Panthers host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Pittsburgh is coming off of a disappointing 16-14 loss at home to the Baltimore Ravens and will be without quarterback Kenny Pickett (concussion). The Panthers have had QB troubles of their own this season, but enter Sunday on a two-game winning streak with Sam Darnold at the helm.

Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Panthers are 3-point favorites in the latest Panthers vs. Steelers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 37.5.

How to watch Steelers vs. Panthers

Panthers vs. Steelers date: Sunday, Dec. 18

Panthers vs. Steelers time: 1 p.m. ET

Panthers vs. Steelers TV channel: CBS

Panthers vs. Steelers streaming: Paramount+

Week 15 NFL picks for Steelers vs. Panthers

Before tuning into Sunday's Panthers vs. Steelers game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 157-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season, and is a sizzling 21-5 on straight-up NFL picks over the past two weeks.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Panthers vs. Steelers, the model is picking Carolina to cover the spread. Both teams have been inconsistent all season, so picking one side to win by a field goal is a bit tricky. But the model likes Carolina's chances at home after they pulled off wins against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos and Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks. The Panthers have also covered in four straight games, so the model sees them making it five.

Steelers backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw three interceptions against the Ravens in Week 14, and even though Carolina's defense isn't as stout as Baltimore's, that kind of performance has the model leaning Carolina.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

