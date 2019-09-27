Panthers vs. Texans odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 4 predictions from proven computer model

The Houston Texans will take on the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Houston is 2-1 overall and 1-0 at home, while Carolina is 1-2 overall and 1-0 on the road. Both teams sport nearly identical point differentials this season, with Carolina coming in at plus-three and Houston sitting at plus-two. Houston is favored by four in the latest Texans vs. Panthers odds, while the Over-Under is set at 47.5. Before you make any Panthers vs. Texans picks and NFL predictions for Week 4, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

The model knows Texans were able to grind out a victory over the Chargers last week, winning 27-20. L.A. was just 5-of-15 on third down conversions and the Texans sacked Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers five times.

Meanwhile, the Panthers downed the Cardinals last time out, 38-20. Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was the offensive standout, as he rushed for 153 yards and one touchdown on 24 carries. Quarterback Kyle Allen, filling in for the injured Cam Newton (Lisfranc) threw for a career-high four touchdowns.

The Texans come into Sunday's game boasting the fourth-fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at one. As for the Panthers, they enter the contest with only 189 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for second-best in the NFL.

