Despite questions at the quarterback position, the Houston Texans appear primed to contend in the AFC South as they take on the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football. The Texans (1-1) have had just two losing seasons since 2013 and finished 4-12 a year ago. They have made the postseason in four of the past six years. The Panthers (2-0) are looking to post their first winning season since going 11-5 in 2017. Carolina was 5-11 the last two seasons.

Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Carolina is an eight-point favorite in the latest Panthers vs. Texans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 43.

Panthers vs. Texans spread: Panthers -8

Panthers vs. Texans over-under: 43 points

Panthers vs. Texans money line: Houston +320, Carolina -420

CAR: Panthers are 7-0 against the spread in their last seven road games

HOU: Over has hit in the Texans' last four games

Why the Panthers can cover

The Panthers' defense has come to play this season and is led by linebacker Shaq Thompson. Thompson paces the team with 14 tackles, including seven solo, with one sack for 10 yards and one tackle for loss. He has two pass breakups and intercepted one pass for 29 yards. In the last meeting against Houston, Thompson had 12 tackles and a sack.

Also powering Carolina is defensive end Brian Burns, who had a sack in Week 2. He has a sack in six of his past seven road games and is looking for his fifth game in a row with one. He has 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery he returned for a score in four games against the AFC South.

Why the Texans can cover

Houston is hoping for a solid performance from backup quarterback Davis Mills. Selected in the third round (67th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Stanford, Mills is expected to make his first NFL start. He passed for 102 yards, one touchdown and one interception in his NFL debut on Sunday. In three seasons at Stanford, Mills completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 3,468 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also rushed for three scores.

Running back Mark Ingram leads the Texans in rushing with 126 yards on 40 carries (3.2 average) and one touchdown. He has converted five first downs. In his last appearance on Thursday Night Football as a member of the Baltimore Ravens, Ingram scored two touchdowns, one receiving and one rushing, against the New York Jets. He leads all active running backs in rushing yards with 7,450 and rushing touchdowns with 63.

