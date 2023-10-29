After taking quarterbacks with the first two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans will go head-to-head on Sunday afternoon. The matchup pits Bryce Young against C.J. Stroud for the first time and the two QBs are likely to be compared against each other throughout their careers. Young is off to a sluggish start playing on a rebuilding roster and is averaging just 5.3 yards per pass attempt for the winless Panthers. Meanwhile, Stroud is averaging an impressive 7.8 yards per pass attempt and has led Houston to a surprising 3-3 start.

Texans vs. Panthers spread: Texans -3.5

Texans vs. Panthers over/under: 43.5 points

Texans vs. Panthers money line: Texans -179, Panthers +150

Why the Texans can cover

Stroud leads the NFL's sixth-best passing offense and Houston's offense ranks inside the top half in the league in scoring (22.5 ppg) and total yardage (347.3 ypg). The Texans are 3-3 with wins over the Jaguars, Steelers and Saints, who are all in playoff contention as we approach the season's midway point.

Stroud has developed a strong rapport with Nico Collins (29-547-3), Tank Dell (19-324-1), and Dalton Schultz (21-215-3). Now that group will take on a Panthers defense that ranks ninth in passing yards allowed but 23rd in net adjusted yards allowed per pass attempt. Houston is also +6 in turnover differential this season and winning that battle again would go a long way towards securing the victory on Sunday. See which team to pick here.

Why the Panthers can cover

The Panthers are a young team that's hungry for its first win. They will have the advantage of playing at home in this matchup, and history has proven that home underdogs tend to be pretty successful against the spread. The Panthers haven't been particularly effective as a road team in 2023, losing their games away from Bank of America Stadium by an average of 15.8 points per game. At home, their losses have come by an average of 5.5 points per game.

Young has struggled at times this season, but he showed signs of improvement and was efficient in Carolina's Week 6 loss to the Dolphins. Young enters this matchup completing 63.2% of his passes for 967 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions in five starts. His top target has been veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen, who has 49 catches for 509 yards and four touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

