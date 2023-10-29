Panthers vs. Texans updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

The Panthers will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. After each having a week off, the Carolina Panthers and the Houston Texans will dust off their jerseys to square off against one another at 1:00 p.m. ET on October 29th at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers are still on the hunt for that elusive first 'W'.

Carolina might have drawn first blood against Miami two weeks ago, but it was Miami who got the last laugh. The Panthers' painful 42-21 loss to the Dolphins might stick with them for a while. Carolina got off to an early lead (up 14 with 0:06 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Adam Thielen, who picked up 115 receiving yards and a touchdown. Troy Hill made the highlight reel by snagging an interception in the fourth quarter, and taking it all the way to the house.

Meanwhile, the Texans beat the Saints 20-13 two weeks ago.

The Texans relied on the efforts of Dalton Schultz, who picked up 61 receiving yards and a touchdown, and C.J. Stroud, who threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns.

Carolina's defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their overall record down to 0-6. As for Houston, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a massive bump to their 3-3 record this season.

Looking forward, the matchup is expected to be close, with the Texans going off as just a 3-point favorite. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.