Linebacker Shaq Thompson's time with the Carolina Panthers is over, as the team informed its former first-round pick it would not be re-signing him, allowing Thompson to explore his options in free agency.

"We appreciate Shaq's leadership and dedication over the past 10 seasons," general manager Dan Morgan said in a statement. "Always a source of passion and enthusiasm, he was committed to this organization on and off the field, poured into his teammates, and strived to bring out the best in them. We wish Shaq the best as he moves forward with his career."

Thompson is set to turn 31 in April, and has played just six games over the last two years due to injury. He suffered a broken fibula in Week 2 of the 2023 season, and then tore his Achilles in Week 4 this past season.

Carolina selected Thompson with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Washington. As a prospect, Thompson was known for his versatility. He played safety, nickelback, linebacker and same running back during his time with Huskies. Thompson transitioned to linebacker at the next level.

Thompson's best season probably came in 2022 before the injury bug bit, as he racked up 135 combined tackles and four passes defended. In 123 career games played, Thompson recorded 752 combined tackles, 12 sacks, four forced fumbles, 26 passes defended and three interceptions. His 470 solo tackles rank fourth in Panthers franchise history behind Mike Minter, Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis.