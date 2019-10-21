Panthers will start Kyle Allen vs. 49ers in Week 8 while Cam Newton continues to rehab

The Carolina Panthers will once again be without their starting quarterback in Week 8. Panthers head coach Ron Rivera told assembled media on Monday that backup Kyle Allen will start on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, while Cam Newton will continue rehabbing his foot injury. Newton may begin to work his way into practice reps, which would be the first step in his potential return to the field.

Back in Week 2, during a loss to the division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Newton re-aggravated a foot injury originally suffered during the preseason. He was noticeably hobbled throughout the rest of the evening, and the Panthers shut him down the following week. Allen has started all four of Carolina's games since then, with the Panthers going 4-0 during that stretch. He has performed admirably, completing 65.6 percent of his passes while averaging 7.4 yards per attempt and throwing seven touchdowns against zero interceptions, though he has fumbled six times.

Allen is now 5-0 as a starter in his career, with a 9-0 touchdown-to-interception ratio, 7.6 yards per attempt average, and 107.9 passer rating. (He started the Panthers' Week 17 game against the Saints last season, leading the team to a 33-14 win in a game where New Orleans sat Drew Brees and Alvin Kamara, among others.)

Allen will face his toughest test yet in Week 8, however, with the San Francisco 49ers' waiting for him. The Niners defense has been one of the best in the NFL so far this season, repeatedly harassing opposing quarterbacks in the pocket and forcing them into turnovers. The San Francisco defensive front has been dominating every unit in its path, and the back seven has been terrific in coverage. Norv Turner will have had two weeks to prepare his offense for this game, but it's undoubtedly going to be a difficult one for them to win.