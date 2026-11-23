Seemingly everyone has an opinion about Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington's controversial non-catch heard 'round the world from Jacksonville's 23-18 Week 11 loss to the Giants, but New York safety Jevón Holland's certainly isn't the best look.

First, here's the play in question.

The Jaguars settled for a field goal to make it 20-9, then scored a touchdown to cut the deficit to 23-18 (after a failed two-point conversion). Obviously, the non-catch loomed large, and Holland — perhaps tongue-in-cheek — suggested that if the game hadn't been close, the NFL might have flipped the call.

"The game's over -- that might have been a catch," Holland said post-game, per The Athletic's Dan Duggan. "That was a hell of a play. I thought he got his foot down. I was like, 'Damn.' But then they called it out, and I was like, 'Shit, all right.' Shout-out Vegas. I don't know."

Holland's comment likely will not go over well at league offices, which certainly want to avoid any link between sports betting influencing games or calls. To be clear, Holland was relieved when the call went New York's way.

NFL vice president of instant replay Mark Butterworth said officials made the correct calls both initially and in upholding the call after Liam Coen's challenge. Even though Washington got two feet in bounds, Butterworth said, the ball was moving when he made contact with the ground.

"He needs to maintain control of the ball throughout the process of the catch," Butterworth said via the pool report.

Parker said he "felt good about it" being a catch but emphasized that regardless of the call, the team needed to (and still needs to) move on. Teammates didn't exactly feel the same way, with safety Antonio Johnson saying the team was "devastated" to hear the call wouldn't be overturned, per ESPN.

NFL on CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore, play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz, and lead analyst J.J. Watt all believed it should have been a touchdown, while most Giants — Holland not included — believed the officials got it right.

"He was out. Clear as day," said cornerback Dru Phillips, who was covering Washington on the play, per ESPN. "And he bobbled the ball, too. So, it wouldn't have been a catch regardless."

Even if the NFL didn't agree with Phillips on the first part, the second part was the deciding factor.

"The ball moved," John Harbaugh said in his post-game press conference. "The same exact one as Malik [Nabers] had [earlier in the game]."