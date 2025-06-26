In Taylor Swift's life, she's done "things greater than date the boy on the football team," but now that she is dating the boy on the football team, Swifties have taken over the NFL. And as it turns out, some of the league's top players are secret Swifties themselves.

The 14-time Grammy winner and Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce began dating in 2023 and since then, the two have "stood there on the sidelines" for each other's events, from Super Bowls to the Era's Tour.

Swift's "been on a winning streak" lately, including buying back her masters and enjoying the offseason with Kelce, making headlines when she not only showed up to his "Tight End University" (TEU) program, but held a surprise performance. TEU was started in 2021 by George Kittle, Kelce and Greg Olsen with the goal to bring the TE community together and help players progress and improve.

At a concert during the three-day program, Swift made a last minute call to perform "Shake It Off," much to the excitement of those in attendance, including her boyfriend, who is a proven Swiftie.

Some of the tight ends at TEU were asked this week what their favorite song is by the pop star, giving their answers as well as some performances of their own. Move over Tay Tay, there are some new singers in Nashville.

Future Hall of Famer and four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski said his favorite is "Shake It Off" from 1989 and as a bonus, gave us some dance moves to go along with it.

Kelce, who has said in the past "Blank Space" from 1989 ranks towards the top of his list, this time said, "So High School" off her most recent album "The Tortured Poets Department" is his No. 1. When asked to sing, he admitted that he was too shy to perform.

Many believe "So High School" is about Kelce, so it's fitting that he choose the song that includes the lyrics, "You know how to ball, I know Aristotle."

San Francisco 49ers George Kittle didn't even have to think about the question, he was quick with his response of, "Love Story," a hit from her second studio album "Fearless."

"Oh it's incredible," Kittle said of the song.

Las Vegas Raiders former first rounder Brock Bowers also said Love Story, but began singing, "You Belong With Me" instead. We will still give him points for attempting to sing, but clearly he needs to do some more research into her discography.

If the last two seasons are any indication, Swift will likely be attending NFL games this season. The Chiefs' regular season begins on Sept. 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers in primetime.