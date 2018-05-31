Pat Bowlen's daughter told she's not qualified to be Broncos' controlling owner

Beth Bowlen, the daughter of longtime Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, has requested that the team's leadership appoint her the team's controlling owner.

"I know the fans have been anxious and asking quite a few questions about what's happening with the succession plan of the Denver Broncos," Beth Bowlen told The Athletic. "I have completed the criteria laid out by the trustees, so I felt it was a good time to come out and express my interest and desire to be a part of the organization again."

The Pat Bowlen Trust -- currently made up of Broncos president/CEO Joe Ellis, team counsel Rich Slivka and Denver attorney Mary Kelly -- is in charge of deciding the franchise's future. The trust was placed in control of the team when Pat Bowlen formally retired in 2014 due to Alzheimer's disease. The trust told The Athletic that it informed Beth Bowlen that it does not believe she is capable or qualified to take over the team at this time.

"Beth Bowlen Wallace is not the only Bowlen child who is expressing interest in becoming controlling owner," the trust said, in a statement provided to The Athletic. "The trustees have informed Beth of their determination that she is not capable or qualified at this time. We will continue to follow Pat Bowlen's long-standing succession plan for the future ownership of the Denver Broncos."

Per The Athletic, the trustees outline the following criteria in 2015:

In February 2015, the trustees sent Pat Bowlen's wife, Annabel, and his seven children a memo outlining criteria to be considered for controlling owner. The email included requirements such as leadership and integrity and sound judgment, as well as specific educational and experience qualifications. A bachelor's degree paired with an MBA, J.D. or other advanced business-related degree was one. So was at least five years of "senior management experience" with the NFL, the Broncos or the Stadium Manage Company (SMC), the organization that runs the team's stadium in Denver. The email also included, however, the caveat that even if the criteria is met by a Bowlen child, it would not guarantee him or her appointment of controlling owner.

Beth Bowlen met the criteria after receiving her law degree from the University of Denver's Sturm College of Law in 2016.

"My desire is to have my father run this football team," she said. "That's not possible, so I've gone out, I've met the criteria, I've educated myself, I've carried myself in the public authentically as who I am and I want the opportunity to step into a leadership role because that's what my father wanted -- for one of his children to step into a leadership role."

Beth Bowlen did not detail her succession plan to The Athletic, but did inform the site that it includes a transition period and a plan to include her six siblings in the team's operations.