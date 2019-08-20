Pat Shurmur defends Daniel Jones, says 'it really doesn't matter what Odell or Baker say'

The New York Giants can't seem to shake the Cleveland Browns this offseason, but head Pat Shurmur seems as if he'd like nothing more than to do just that.

Hours after ex-Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said New York traded him to Cleveland "to die" and Beckham's new quarterback, Browns star Baker Mayfield, ripped the Giants for drafting Daniel Jones sixth overall this year, Shurmur was asked to address both players Tuesday, ahead of Big Blue's Week 3 preseason game. And in defending Jones, the heir apparent to Eli Manning, Shurmur made sure to dismiss both Beckham and Mayfield as reliable sources on the Giants.

"Quite frankly, on our list of issues of the day, it really doesn't matter what Odell or Baker say," the head coach told reporters.

Asked specifically about Beckham, who called his trade "personal," Shurmur merely said, "It was a trade." As for Mayfield, who indicated surprise that New York would spend such a high draft pick on a quarterback with a losing college record, Shurmur simply shrugged off the criticism as a familiar part of the offseason.

"That's not original commentary, is it?," Shurmur said, per reports. "Baker's the latest in a long line of critics of that pick. If I were Dan, I wouldn't even pay it any mind."

It should come as no surprise to anyone who has followed Jones since he was drafted, and booed by fans at the Giants' official draft party, but the rookie quarterback didn't have much to say about Mayfield's commentary.

"I've got a lot to focus on here," Jones said when asked of Mayfield's criticism.

Jones did mention to reporters that he takes responsibility for not winning more games at Duke, but it's hard to blame him when you consider the fact that he didn't play with a single player on the offensive line or at the skill positions who went on to be selected in the draft. In fact, the last time any player on the Duke offense was selected in the draft was during the 2015 NFL Draft when the Washington Redskins grabbed wide receiver Jamison Crowder in the fourth round.

This is far from the first time the Giants and Browns have exchanged words in recent months. Mayfield went so far as to call out the organization's support for Beckham -- and the Giants fan base -- while defending his new receiver in July.

"He's here to work, and he wants to be surrounded by people who love him and support him and allow him to be himself," Mayfield said, of Beckham, previously. "He's here to play in front of fans who actually care, who will actually show up to every game and pack the stadium and love him for who he is."

As for Jones, with the exception of a pair of fumbles, his preseason is off to a hot start through Week 2. Through two preseason games, Jones has completed 16-of-19 pass attempts for 228 yards passing and two touchdowns with no interceptions.