Pat Shurmur doesn't rule Saquon Barkley out for Week 5 as RB looks spry at Thursday practice

Saquon Barkley is once again doing what was thought to be impossible.

The Giants star running back is spitting in the face of the initial diagnosis for his high ankle sprain of four-to-eight weeks as he looks primed to beat that timetable as early as this week. Head coach Pat Shurmur hasn't ruled out Barkley for Sunday's contest against the Minnesota Vikings, just two weeks prior to him suffering that injury against the Buccaneers in Week 3.

"He'll be doing a little bit more each day," Shurmur said prior to Thursday's practice, via NJ.com. "Just bringing him back as quickly and as smartly as possible."

While it's nothing short of astounding that there is even a discussion for Barkley to suit up in Week 5, the second year back is taking things to freakish heights with how well he was moving during warmups on Thursday. Barkley was high-stepping, stutter-stepping and jogging around like someone who isn't dealing with a high ankle sprain.

"I would," Shurmur said on leaving the door open for a quick Barkley return. "We check constantly with our doctors and we make sure that he's on the right track to come back. We'll just see. If you think about this globally, people outside the building put timeframes on things. Within the building, we know that all people are different. That's why you'll hear us say typically day-to-day or week-to-week.

"That's where we are with all the injuries. As different as people are, they respond differently to injuries. Sometimes the injuries are more or less severe but still get categories as this. That's where we have to be careful with people trying to predict."

Barkley didn't practice on Wednesday due to that ankle, but was seen cutting and working with trainers. Now that he's at least on the practice field in some fashion on Thursday, it'll be curious to see if the Giants label him as questionable for the matchup on Friday.

Of course, they could take a more conservative approach with Barkley and hold him out one more week, but at the very least he seems like a guy who is set to return sooner rather than later, which is alien-like considering the type of injury he was dealing with.

"We've already seen there are a lot of things about Saquon that are unique," Shurmur said. "We'll just have to see if this is another part of his uniqueness."