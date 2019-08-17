Pat Shurmur impressed with Daniel Jones but won't feed QB controversy: 'When it's his time to play, he'll be ready'

The New York Giants are getting a bit of early revenge.

It's fair to read the word "early" as instead "premature," given their chest-poking regarding rookie quarterback Daniel Jones is occurring after two preseason games, but there is something being seen that the organization did their best to convey to the naysayers who eviscerated the decision to select Jones with the sixth-overall pick. The former Duke QB has made several impressive plays and demonstrated composure this August for the Giants, with his debut -- which saw him go 5 of 5 for 67 yards and a touchdown against the New York Jets -- yielding a perfect passer rating of 158.3.

He'd follow that up against the Chicago Bears with a performance nearly as impressive, throwing for 161 yards on 11 of 14 passing with a touchdown. Jones has yet to throw an interception, but did lose two fumbles to the Bears, the one stat that marred an otherwise strong encore showing.

For his part, Giants head coach Pat Shurmur is again wearing a rather definitive smirk when speaking about Jones.

"People outside of our building seem surprised, [but] we're not," Shurmur said, via Pro Football Talk. "That's why we picked him, and I think he's making good progress as he goes along here. He's checking off all the boxes."

Shurmur will not, however, go as far as pouring kerosene on any looming QB controversy between Jones and Eli Manning.

"When it's [Jones'] time to play, he will be ready," Shurmur said. "I'm pleased with the progress he's making."

He also isn't ignoring the aforementioned fumbles by his rookie first-rounder, telling Jones "don't do that," regarding the turnovers.

"It's just part of the growing," Shurmur said. "But he didn't panic. He dropped the ball a couple times. He didn't call his parents, he just went back to work."

Jones is simply absorbing it all as he works to prove he's an NFL-caliber quarterback.

"[There were] definitely some ups and downs," he told Sal Paolantonio of ESPN. "You've got to take care of the ball is the first thing, with those two fumbles, that will be something to focus on for sure. A lot of things to learn, a lot of things to build off of."

His next test will arrive on Aug. 22 against the Cincinnati Bengals, in a game that see Manning ramp up his snaps in a third preseason game usually dubbed the "dress rehearsal." As it stands, the Giants' plan remains having Manning start against the Dallas Cowboys in the season opener, but time will tell if he ends the season as QB1, or if Jones will supplant him at some point.

Owner John Mara, of course, hopes Jones doesn't see the field in 2019, and for a specific reason.

The rookie still has much to prove -- particularly against opposing first-team defenses in a regular season game -- but he's off to a mostly hot start after receiving an ice-cold greeting from Giants' fans that booed him before he took his first snap this summer.