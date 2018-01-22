Pat Shurmur officially named Giants coach one day after rough outing with Vikings

In a move that comes as a surprise to absolutely no one, the Giants officially named Pat Shurmur as their head coach on Monday.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora had reported earlier this month that it was basically a done deal between Shurmur and the Giants and that the Vikings offensive coordinator would be hired as soon as Minnesota's season came to an end, which happened on Sunday.

According to ESPN.com, Shurmur has been given a five-year deal.

Although Shurmur's offense didn't look impressive in Minnesota's 38-7 NFC title game loss to the Eagles, that's one of the few times all season where the Vikings didn't produce offensively. With Shurmur calling the shots, the Vikings offense managed to finish in the top half of the NFL in multiple categories despite the fact that it was being run by a quarterback who started the season as a backup (Case Keenum).

Overall, the Vikings finished 10th in the NFL in scoring (23.9 points a game), 11th in total yardage (356.9 a game) and seventh in rushing yardage (122.3-yard average). They were also third in the league in third-down conversion percentage, which is something the Giants struggled at in 2017, ranking 30th overall in the NFL.

"We are pleased to welcome Pat to our organization and look forward to the leadership he will provide for our team," the team said in a statement. "He has an outstanding track record in developing young players, and it is clear his players respond to his guidance and direction. We interviewed six talented and qualified candidates, and we feel like Pat, with his vision and experience, is the right person to lead our team."

In New York, Shurmur will be working with new Giants manager Dave Gettleman to try and turn around a team that went 3-13 in 2017.

"I can't wait to start working with Pat," Gettleman said in a statement. "I know he will provide the type of leadership we need to take our team back to where it belongs. I have followed Pat's career for many years, and he has had great success wherever he has been. What struck me during our conversation is that being the head coach of the New York Giants is not too big for him. He is made for this moment and this opportunity."

Shurmur takes over for Steve Spagnuolo, who served as interim coach after Ben McAdoo was surprisingly fired on December 10.

With Shurmur now in place, the Giants will now need to figure out what to do with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Shurmur and Gettleman will also need to figure out where Eli Manning fits in the team's future.

The job in New York is Shurmur's second head coaching job. The 52-year-old spent two seasons in Cleveland (2011-12), where he went 9-23 with the Browns. After leaving Cleveland, Shurmur served as the offensive coordinator in Philadelphia for three seasons and even coached the team on an interim basis for one week after Chip Kelly was fired in 2015. Shurmur then joined the Vikings as tight ends coach in 2016 before being promoted to offensive coordinator after Norv Turner unexpectedly resigned during the middle of the season.