Patrick Mahomes was as aware of his pre-draft critics more than anyone on the planet. Mahomes, who had just completed a prolific career at Texas Tech, addressed those criticisms head-on in an open letter to the NFL prior to being drafted.

Mahomes' open letter, which was published by "The Players' Tribune" on the morning of the start of the 2017 NFL Draft, brought to light the following doubts that were circulating regarding his future potential as a pro quarterback:

"He plays in the Air Raid offense. Can he take snaps under center? What about audibles?" "Does he really have the discipline to make it as a quarterback in the NFL?"

Instead of dodging those questions, Mahomes attacked them. He wrote about how he had learned to "lead an offense" during his time with the Red Raiders, an intangible that can't be measured during a combine or pro day. Mahomes also stressed how he had improved "in each major category" each season during his college career.

"Everything that critics want to knock me on, I know I can fix with hard work," he wrote. "I am not a project quarterback. People who say that aren't really watching my tape. I know that I can make any throw, especially when my team needs a big play."

Mahomes acknowledged that he wasn't and wouldn't be perfect moving forward. He said that he missed throws during the NFL Combine, and it's possible that he did not answer every team's questions to their liking. But he hoped that teams could see that each of his answers were sincere. Mahomes also reiterated the fact that he took accountability for any mistake he made on the football field while at Texas Tech.

"I may make mistakes along the way," Mahomes wrote. "And I won't win every single game I play during my career. I won't retire with a perfect passer rating or zero career interceptions. But I'll try as hard as anybody."

Mahomes didn't have to convince the Chiefs and head coach Andy Reid, who selected him with the 10th overall pick. Mahomes was the second quarterback selected; the Chicago Bears drafted current Steelers' backup Mitch Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick.

After spending his rookie year observing veteran Alex Smith, Mahomes took the league by storm in his second season. He won league MVP after having one of the most prolific seasons for a quarterback in league annals. Mahomes led the Chiefs to the franchise's first Super Bowl title the following season while becoming the first player to win league and Super Bowl MVP honors before his 25th birthday.

Mahomes led the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl the following season, but they were dethroned by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. The Chiefs' reign atop the AFC was put on a brief hold the following year when they were upset by Joe Burrow and the Bengals in the AFC title game.

Despite being a recent champion, the Chiefs had Missouri-sized chips on their shoulders entering the 2022 season. Determined to prove that they were still a championship team (even after trading away Tyreek Hill during the offseason), the Chiefs went 14-3 during the regular season. They then evened the score with Cincinnati while re-claiming the AFC while receiving a gritty effort by Mahomes, who played the game with a painful high ankle sprain.

The Chiefs officially reclaimed their title as the NFL's best team by defeating the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. And while he never really lost it, Mahomes in the process supplanted his status as pro football's best player. He won Super Bowl MVP for a second time while joining Brady and Joe Montana as the only players with multiple league and Super Bowl MVP trophies.

Mahomes' quick rise to the top of pro football has made any pre-draft doubt about his ability utterly obsolete. It has made the end of his open letter prophetic.

"I'm ready to start the journey to a championship," he wrote. "And, more than anything else in the world, I'm ready to suit up and play some football. The sooner we can get to it, the better.

"Just wait until you see me in the huddle."