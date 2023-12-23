The Kansas City Chiefs have lost two out of their last three games, but still have a hold on the AFC West at 9-5. Kansas City hasn't looked like the powerhouse we've come to know this season. Patrick Mahomes' offense averages 22.8 points per game, which is tied for 10th in the NFL. The Chiefs have finished in the top six in points per game in each of the past five seasons, including first in 2022.

The Chiefs also appear to have a wide receiver problem. Rashee Rice is an emerging playmaker, but he and his teammates have dropped an NFL-high 25 passes this season. The Chiefs have the highest drop rate (12.6%) since the 2017 Cleveland Browns -- the Browns team that went 0-16.

During an interview with Nate Burleson on "CBS Mornings," Mahomes was asked if there was any panic in the Chiefs building given how the season has gone. The star quarterback said there's a lot of football left to be played.

"There isn't," Mahomes said. "I think people just aren't used to us winning in this fashion. We've won a lot of close games, but we haven't won those close games this year, but we were right there. So we know that. We watch the film, we see the good that's out there. We also see the bad and where we need to get better. But you can't panic. I think that's the thing. Everything is out in front of us. And everybody talks about, 'The one seed, the one seed, the one seed.' I'm like, 'I've been to the Super Bowl without being the one seed before.' So I think it's just more about how can you find a way to win the game ahead of you, and then let the rest take care of itself."

Acquiring home-field advantage in the playoffs and getting the lone first-round bye is huge, but not necessary to win a Super Bowl. As Mahomes pointed out, he won his first Super Bowl as the No. 2 seed in 2019. Kansas City has a 6% chance to earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC, per SportsLine projections.

How the Chiefs finish out the year offensively will be something to watch. A win Sunday over the Las Vegas Raiders will give Kansas City its ninth straight 10-win season, which would tie the 2002-10 Indianapolis Colts for the third-longest streak. The Chiefs can clinch the division this weekend with a win, or a tie and Denver Broncos loss.