When the Kansas City Chiefs hit the field and begin offseason team drills next week, they will have Patrick Mahomes out there running the show. According to Adam Teicher of ESPN, the Chiefs quarterback is ahead of schedule in his recovery from offseason turf toe surgery and will take part in practice beginning on Tuesday. That said, Mahomes may not take the full load of starting snaps during these drills, per Teicher, but will do some work over this stretch.

Of course, this is fantastic news for the Chiefs as they'll have their franchise centerpiece with the team in the early portions of preparing for the coming season. Originally, the plan was for Mahomes to be back on the field in time for Kansas City's mandatory minicamp, which begins on June 15. Judging by this latest acceleration, it would appear Mahomes is almost a month ahead of schedule. Now, there appears to be strong optimism that he'll be able to fully participate in training camp later this summer.

This news really just confirms the positive update Mahomes gave back in mid-April during a conference call with reporters. There, he said believed he was "progressing well" and ahead of schedule while also noting that he was out of the walking boot.

This turf toe issue has been something that Mahomes has dealt with dating to the Chiefs' playoff run to Super Bowl LV. While he continued to play well and put up strong numbers, there were some moments where the 25-year-old quarterback was seen limping around the field and noticeably laboring. Still, he was able to complete 65% of his throws for 283.3 yards per game, four touchdowns, and two interceptions over that three-game stretch. He also was moving around quite well, trying to elude pressure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers front seven during their loss in last year's Super Bowl.

The fact that Mahomes is so quickly on the mend likely spells trouble for the rest of the NFL. This offseason, Kansas City invested heavily in the offensive line to further ensure that Mahomes will have a clean pocket in front of him as the Chiefs look to rebound off of their Super Bowl loss. If that revamped unit can keep the pressure off of him, the former NFL and Super Bowl MVP will be well on his way to leading the club to another deep playoff run.