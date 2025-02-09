NEW ORLEANS -- Patrick Mahomes made an interesting wardrobe decision for his arrival at Super Bowl LIX on Sunday. The Chiefs quarterback was in a suit, which wasn't surprising at all. The surprising part is that it was a GREEN suit that very much looked like it was a similar shade to the colors worn by the Philadelphia Eagles.

The first glimpse of Mahomes' green suit came when he was leaving his hotel in New Orleans and Fox showed a clip of that during its Super Bowl pregame broadcast.

Here's another shot of the suit.

Wearing a green suit when you're about to face a team that has green as its main color might seem kind of crazy, but there does seem to be a solid explanation for Mahomes' suit choice.

During Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, the Chiefs quarterback was asked what his favorite color was, and yup, you guessed it, he said green. The reason for green being his favorite color is because his name is Patrick and green is the color associated with St. Patrick's Day. That's a pretty solid reason for picking a favorite color.

So there you have it: Mahomes was likely wearing green because it's his favorite color, but it's almost possible that this was just the ultimate power move, because this is Mahomes we're talking about here.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will be kicking off against the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox. The Chiefs will be looking to make NFL history by becoming the first team ever to win three straight Super Bowls.