Patrick Mahomes becomes youngest, fastest player to reach 250 career passing touchdowns
Mahomes' touchdown toss to Isiah Pacheco helped him set a pair of records
By Patrick Mahomes' lofty, three-time-Super-Bowl-champion standards, it's been a very slow start to the 2025 season.
That started to change early in Week 4 against the Ravens. Mahomes threw touchdown passes on two of the Chiefs' first four drives, the second of which represented his 250th career passing touchdown. He became both the youngest (30 years, 11 days old) and the fastest (116th career regular-season game) player to reach the benchmark. Aaron Rodgers had been the previous fastest, throwing his 250th career touchdown pass in his 121st career game.
Here's Mahomes' history maker, to Isiah Pacheco on a roll out.
Isiah Pacheco extends the @Chiefs lead!— NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2025
250 career TD passes for Mahomes 💪
BALvsKC on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/tlj1YE7L5v
Mahomes, who threw a touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster on the drive before, had not thrown multiple touchdown passes in any of the Chiefs' first three games. Here's the score to Smith-Schuster:
TO THE NINES 🙌 pic.twitter.com/y2s4l7Xf8d— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 28, 2025
The Chiefs also got field goals from Harrison Butker on their first two drives. It's just the second time Kansas City scored on each of its first four drives of a game over the past two seasons.
Kansas City led Baltimore 20-10 at halftime, with both teams hoping to avoid their first 1-3 start since 2015.