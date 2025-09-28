By Patrick Mahomes' lofty, three-time-Super-Bowl-champion standards, it's been a very slow start to the 2025 season.

That started to change early in Week 4 against the Ravens. Mahomes threw touchdown passes on two of the Chiefs' first four drives, the second of which represented his 250th career passing touchdown. He became both the youngest (30 years, 11 days old) and the fastest (116th career regular-season game) player to reach the benchmark. Aaron Rodgers had been the previous fastest, throwing his 250th career touchdown pass in his 121st career game.

Here's Mahomes' history maker, to Isiah Pacheco on a roll out.

Mahomes, who threw a touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster on the drive before, had not thrown multiple touchdown passes in any of the Chiefs' first three games. Here's the score to Smith-Schuster:

The Chiefs also got field goals from Harrison Butker on their first two drives. It's just the second time Kansas City scored on each of its first four drives of a game over the past two seasons.

Kansas City led Baltimore 20-10 at halftime, with both teams hoping to avoid their first 1-3 start since 2015.