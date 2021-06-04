Patrick Mahomes said he was ahead of schedule when he last gave an update on his rehab from offseason toe surgery. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback believes if Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns was Sunday, he'd be good to go.

"If there was a game, I'd be able to play in it, I think," Mahomes said on a conference call at Chiefs minicamp. "At the end of the day, there's still things I may have to work through. I'll continue to rehab, continue to keep strengthening that stuff, but it's good to be able to get out there a little earlier than the schedule had me and be able to get some work in."

The turf toe injury Mahomes suffered dated back to the postseason, one in which he completed 65% of his passes for 850 yards with four touchdowns to two interceptions (90.8 rating) while leading Kansas City to the Super Bowl for the second consecutive year.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid admitted he can't talk about injuries during minicamp -- per league policy -- so Mahomes was on his own providing an update on his rehab. Mahomes has been on the field at voluntary minicamp working on chemistry with the revamped Chiefs offensive line and getting himself at 100% when the Chiefs kick off the season in 100 days.

For now, Mahomes is working on his craft while he still has the time to actually become a better quarterback.

"I think the biggest thing is you get to experiment a little bit more," Mahomes said. "When you get to training camp, you kind of have to be refined and refining things getting ready for the season against different teams, against different defenses and stuff like that. That's a big part of why we came in to do the OTAs.

"I know they're voluntary, but we're able to experiment and not go extremely hard and still get some good work in, get the guys together and build that chemistry, be a part of the team. I think that's the only real big difference than not being here I would say."