Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson have the utmost respect for each other as football players and competitors, keeping a lasting friendship since their college days when they were two of college football's best quarterbacks. During Thursday's season opener, Watson shared a moment with Mahomes, heading over to the Chiefs bench and sitting next to Mahomes during the second quarter of the NFL Kickoff Game. The Texans quarterback had some fun seeing his friend -- all part of what makes Mahomes and Watson so likable.

Mahomes and Watson are the game's highest-paid quarterbacks, squaring off against each other for the third time in their short career. This certainly won't be the last time Mahomes and Watson, two of the game's biggest stars, will face off on the national stage.

"I think I said something to him last year at the end of the (AFC divisional playoff) game, that we're going to have these battles for a long time," Mahomes said earlier this week. "We're two opponents in the same conference in the AFC, so I'm sure I'll see a lot of games against him."

Entering the game, Watson had 71 career touchdown passes through 38 career games -- the fifth-most for a quarterback in NFL history. Mahomes sits at third with 76, but he has only played 31 games. Mahomes has the most touchdown passes through 31 games in league history, along with a bunch of other NFL records.

While Mahomes and Watson continue to rewrite the history books, both players don't view themselves as rivals when they square off -- part of what makes their friendship so special.

"I wouldn't say that me and Pat are competing against each other.," Watson said earlier this week. "We definitely – as far as hey I'm going to have more yards, more touchdowns. We're trying to be the best quarterbacks for our teams, or at least I can speak for myself, the best quarterback for the Houston Texans. Doing my job to the best of my ability and doing whatever we can to be able to win that game."