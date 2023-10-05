Patrick Mahomes' passing numbers have looked a bit different this year, as he's only on pace to throw for 4,276 yards and 34 touchdowns. These numbers -- along with a 92.0 passer rating -- are considered low for Mahomes as he's still finding ways for the Kansas City Chiefs to win football games despite not having to play at an MVP level every week.

With the passing game not as strong as in years past, Mahomes has turned to his legs to generate yards for the Chiefs. Through four games, Mahomes has 23 carries for 154 yards, a career high of 38.5 rushing yards per game.

"I'd probably just say more coverage. I haven't had a lot of pressure yet. I mean I'll obviously probably get some more this week," Mahomes said to reporters Wednesday, via a Chiefs transcript. "They're playing a lot more coverage and dropping deep into coverages, and so it's opened lanes for me to scramble. That's something that I've always done. It just usually happens later in the season more than early, so (I'm) just trying to do whatever to go out there and win."

The rushing yards average (38.5) easily surpasses Mahomes' previous career-high of 22.4 rushing yards per game, set in the 2021 season. Mahomes has never rushed for more than 381 yards in a season, but is on pace to shatter that mark. At this rate, Mahomes will have 655 rushing yards in 2023 -- more than he had in his first two full seasons as a starter combined (2018-2019).

Mahomes isn't Lamar Jackson or Jalen Hurts running the football, but it's a part of his game defenses have to respect. His primary read is to throw the football, yet he'll take off to move the chains if necessary.

"I think what makes those dudes so great is that they can throw the football, too. I just have to be able to throw the football and then whenever the opportunity comes, just get enough yards to keep the chains moving," Mahomes said. " I'm just trying to move the chains, and obviously, I want to throw for it. I want to make the throws, but when the opportunity arises, just – if I'm going to take it, make sure I go get the first down.

"It's just something you have to balance throughout the NFL season is when to run for it, when to slide, when to throw the football and try to find ways to win games."

Until the pass offense is able to make plays consistently, Mahomes is going to use his legs as an advantage to keep the offense on the field. The Chiefs' record hasn't been affected by the added dimension Mahomes has put in his game.