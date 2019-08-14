Patrick Mahomes' face will be on the hood of a car at the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will now be able to say he has been in a NASCAR race, or at least a picture of his face has.

The 23-year-old will have his photo on the hood of NASCAR driver Gray Gaulding's No. 08 Chevrolet for the Xfinity Series Food City 300 race on Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway. Gaulding is younger than Mahomes at 21-years-old and is clearly a big fan of the quarterback. The theme of the car is in partners with Panini America, which is promoting their newest 2019 NFL Donruss Football trading cards.

Mahomes is already the face of Hunt's ketchup, and now he will be the face of a car. The quarterback who perfected the no-look pass last season gave fans a look at how the car is made in a video on social media. The car gets wrapped, not painted, and while they make it look easy, it is a fascinating process that takes hours of work and incredible skill to perfect.

“If You Ain't First You're Last.” S/o to @graygaulding for wrapping the #08 car with me & @paniniamerica fam. We’ll be auctioning off this hood for @15andMahomies. #donruss pic.twitter.com/tF2KIoaJww — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) August 14, 2019

The NFL MVP announced in his Twitter post that the hood of the car will be auctioned off for '15 and Mahomies', his charity. The foundation's website says it is, "dedicated to improving the lives of children,' and support initiatives that focus on health, wellness, communities in need of resources and other charitable causes.

Gaulding currently sits in 13th place in Xfinity Series and came in 14th in the latest race, the B&L Transport 170 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Saturday. If the Mahomes car brings him good luck this weekend he may just have to use it every race.