Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée Brittany Matthews announced on Tuesday they are expecting their first child together. The two posted the exciting news on Instagram with photos together that included the sonogram.

Mahomes shared the photo with a heart emoji as the caption.

Matthews posted two photos writing, "Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding."

Mahomes' teammates and people all around the football world commented on the posts to congratulate the future parents. Travis Kelce wrote, "The Mahomes Family!" and the official account of the Chiefs commented, "CONGRATS" with a party emoji.

Tyrann Mathieu, Dez Bryant, Mohamed Sanu and Jameis Winston were some other names flooding their comments section with well wishes.

Mahomes proposed to Matthews last month at Arrowhead Stadium on the same day the Chiefs received their Super Bowl rings.

The two met while in high school in Whitehouse, Texas. They started dating when Mahomes was in 10th grade, back when a baseball career was potentially his future. Since then, the two have seen great success as a duo and separately in their careers. Mahomes, 25, is the highest paid NFL player ever, with a 10-year contract worth up to $503 million. Matthews, also 25, has started her own fitness website after becoming a certified fitness trainer and designs merchandise.

So far this season, Mahomes' production on the field is making it feel like back-to-back Super Bowl wins is quite possible, with the Chiefs getting off to a strong 3-0 start. He currently leads in the league in quarterback rating with 91.8 and has nine touchdown passes with no interceptions.