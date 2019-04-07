Patrick Mahomes gave a 'blood rushing, veins popping' and 'turnt' speech to Texas Tech before Final Four

If you watched Texas Tech's win over Michigan State to book their trip to the national championship game, you probably saw Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes supporting his alma mater from the bleachers. What you didn't see was the speech Mahomes apparently gave before the game.

As ESPN's Courtney Cronin chronicled, Mahomes met with the Texas Tech basketball team after their Saturday film session and gave a speech that was described as "turnt."

"It was great," redshirt senior Norense Odiase said, per ESPN. "He was excited. You could see his blood rushing, veins popping. He was turnt. Travis Kelce was there as well. It was a blessing to have those guys come."

So what was Mahomes' message?

"He came in our film session, and he said he's proud of us," sophomore Davide Moretti said. "We did something that nobody [at Texas Tech] has done before. He was cheering for us, and he said that we've got this because he knows how hard we play and how hard we've worked for it. He'll cheer his butt off for us."

Mahomes played quarterback at Texas Tech from 2014-16, during which he threw for 11,252 yards and 93 touchdowns. After his college career, he was drafted in the first round by the Kansas City Chiefs. He spent his rookie year on the bench behind Alex Smith, but took over as the team's starter this past season. He wound up becoming the second quarterback in NFL history to throw for 50 touchdowns and 5,000 yards in a single season, capturing MVP honors, and nearly leading the Chiefs to the Super Bowl.

"Big time. He's going to be a future Hall of Famer," senior Brandone Francis said. "To me, maybe, one of the best quarterbacks out there. Him and Tom Brady, those are the top ones. It just feels amazing for him to take his time and come here and show love and support -- we all appreciate him. Shout out to you, Pat."

Mahomes appeared to enjoy his school's win on Saturday:

You think Patrick Mahomes is having fun? pic.twitter.com/MrWAL4Y69V — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 7, 2019

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, on the other hand, likely did not enjoy watching his alma mater fall short in a big moment.

#Vikings QB Kirk Cousins makes the deepest playoff appearance of his career pic.twitter.com/rpVmukcRLo — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) April 7, 2019

Texas Tech went on to defeat Michigan State, 61-51, setting up a title game matchup with Virginia. You can watch the championship game on CBS at 9:20 p.m. ET on Monday.