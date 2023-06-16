It doesn't matter if it's the offseason; Patrick Mahomes doesn't miss. This week, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow conceded to reporters that the Chiefs quarterback should be considered the NFL's top dog at the moment saying, "Until somebody has a better year than he's had, he's the one to knock off."

While Burrow may feel that way about his fellow quarterback, his receiver, Ja'Marr Chase, didn't share the same opinion. When he was asked who the top player in the NFL was, Chase opted to give the title to Burrow. And after a reporter told him that Burrow gave the nod to Mahomes, Chase said, "Pat who?"

Of course, Chase knows quite well who Patrick Mahomes is and was merely pretending not to know to bolster his own quarterback in Burrow. Well, word of Chase's comments did seem to make its way to Kansas City where the Chiefs were holding their ring ceremony Thursday night following their Super Bowl LVII victory this past season. And that's where Mahomes clapped back at Chase, allowing his latest Super Bowl ring to do most of the talking.

That's about as perfect of a response as you can give if you're Mahomes, simply flashing that Kansas City remains atop the NFL pedestal. And as Burrow noted, it's Cincinnati's job -- along with the rest of the league -- to try to knock them off heading into the 2023 regular season.

Meanwhile, Mahomes isn't just the No. 1 player in the eyes of Burrow, but also CBS Sports' Pete Prisco, who gave him top billing in his Top 100 list that was unveiled this week. As for Burrow and Chase, Prisco has them at No. 3 (QB3) and No. 16 (WR3), respectfully.